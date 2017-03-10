Hangover Cures For When You Get Lit on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

We’ve got to prevent those hangovers which are inevitable after drinking plenty of green beers during that St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl!

1. Eat Before Drinking

Seems obvious but you’d be surprised how many people don’t follow this simple, fool-proof rule. Opt for something high in protein to help your body metabolize the alcohol.

2. Sleep

Drink some water, take some pain relievers and get back to sleep. Napping also helps.

3. Fluids

Alka-Seltzer, pure water, sports drinks with plenty of electrolytes. They are all your friends when you have a hangover, which is caused by dehydration.

4. Pain Relievers

Iburpofen can help get rid of the symptoms of a hangover.

5. Ginger

Ginger helps upset stomachs and nausea. You can drink ginger ale, drink ginger tea, or steep ginger slices in hot water.

6. Bloody Mary without the alcohol

A virgin mary is the way to go. Tomato juice will replenish vitamin C in your body.

7. B-Complex vitamins

Thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, and folic acid help support the nervous system. If your body allows you to eat food, opt for eggs, potatoes, dairy and leafy greens.

8. Soup

Broth has tons of necessary nutrients and helps your body recover from both colds and hangovers.