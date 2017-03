Chance the Rapper has inspired a local Chicago bakery to help support Chicago Public schools.

Alliance Bakery, located in Wicker Park, is selling Chance the Rapper cookies and donation a portion of the profits to his nonprofit group, SocialWorks Chicago.

Each cookie costs five dollars, with one dollar going to the group.

HEY @govrauner DO YOUR JOB! Until then we'll be selling @chancetherapper cookies and donating the proceeds to SocialWorks to directly impact local Chicago Public School students! #supportCPS #doyourjob A post shared by Alliance Bakery (@alliancebakery) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:46am PST

CHANCE THE COOKIE 🍪 $1 from each cookie will go directly to SocialWorks Chicago to help provide opportunities and materials for Chicago Public School students. DO YOUR JOB, @govrauner WE CAN ONLY MAKE SO MANY COOKIES cc: @chancetherapper A post shared by Alliance Bakery (@alliancebakery) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

