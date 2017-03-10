Holy Hogwarts! A Harry Potter Festival is coming to Aurora!

This fest for all ages and celebrating Harry Potter – um SO there!

Save the date for Sunday, July 30th at Water Street Mall in Aurora (24 E Downer Pl, Aurora, Illinois 60505)

Diagon Alley will be set up along Water Street Mall with vendors and crafting stations. Hogwarts Classes in Potions, Herbology,Wizards’ Chess, and Care of Magical Creatures will take place at venues along Downer Place and at Millenium Plaza off Stolp Avenue.

There will also be a Hogwarts Express mini train attraction for kids to ride!

Plus there will also be a a Costume Parade so come dressed as your fave character!

No tickets to get in (aka free entry) and most of the activities are free – but some events will have fees!

Find out more here : Aurora’s Harry Potter Festival

I LOVE Harry Potter! Will you be going?