TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

A Harry Potter Festival is Coming to Aurora!

March 10, 2017 12:22 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 2017, Aurora, family event, Harry Potter Festival, July 20th, Water Street mall

Holy Hogwarts! A Harry Potter Festival is coming to Aurora!

This fest for all ages and celebrating Harry Potter – um SO there!

Save the date for Sunday, July 30th at Water Street Mall in Aurora (24 E Downer Pl, Aurora, Illinois 60505)

Diagon Alley will be set up along Water Street Mall with vendors and crafting stations. Hogwarts Classes in Potions, Herbology,Wizards’ Chess, and Care of Magical Creatures will take place at venues along Downer Place and at Millenium Plaza off Stolp Avenue.

There will also be a Hogwarts Express mini train attraction for kids to ride!

Plus there will also be a a Costume Parade so come dressed as your fave character!

No tickets to get in (aka free entry) and most of the activities are free – but some events will have fees!

Find out more here : Aurora’s Harry Potter Festival

I LOVE Harry Potter! Will you be going?

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live