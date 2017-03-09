Taking the Train Downtown For St. Patty’s Day? READ THESE RULES!

Planning on partying it up on Metra/CTA while coming downtown for the River Dying and more?

Read the rules first!

The CTA will be providing extra service due to St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

More frequent and longer trains will be added to the morning and evening hours for Red, Blue, Green, Purple, Brown and Orange lines.

Bus service will also be modified, CTA said. The No. 6 Jackson Park, No. J14 Jeffery Jump, No. 124 Navy Pier, No. 126 Jackson, No. 146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express and No. 147 Outer Drive Express buses will be rerouted due to street closures for the parade.

Metra will also be modifying its schedule for the Downtown parade, adding more trains for increased passenger loads.

Metra has STRICT rules for riders and if you don’t follow them you and your shamrocks may be stranded!

Riders will not be allowed to bring alcohol of any kind (as in not just an obvious beer can, but also that not-so-sneaky- booze in a snapple or gatorade bottle – we’ve all done it lol).

If you are caught with it, it will be taken away (and not given back) and you will be booted off.

Also, since so many people are expected to be riding this weekend, no bikes will be allowed AT ALL.

For more details about Metra and other rules for this weekend click here: Metra St Patrick’s Day Weekend