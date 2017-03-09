Report: Bears Are Releasing QB Jay Cutler

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) It’s the end of an era in Chicago.

The Bears have granted quarterback Jay Cutler his release, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, a move that can become official at 3 p.m. Thursday when the new league year starts. It will make Cutler a free agent and marks the end of a run in which Cutler was the team’s starting quarterback for the past eight years, posting a 51-51 record in that time (52-52 with the playoffs included).

In early January, the Bears reportedly informed Cutler of their intent to seek trade partners, but they never found a team willing to part with an asset for him.

Cutler, who turns 34 in April, posted 154 touchdowns, 109 interceptions and an 85.2 quarterback rating while making 102 starts as a Bear. He played just one full 16-game season in Chicago, his first in 2009.

