OMG! There Was A Backstreet Boys – *NSYNC Moment On Stage In Vegas

They love each other!!

The Backstreet Boys are currently in Vegas with their residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood, and last night did something that makes all of my late 90’s/early 2000’s dreams come true.

While performing their hit single, ‘Shape of my Heart,’ AJ McLean brought *NSYNC member, Joey Fatone, onstage.

Joey couldn’t keep his cool, living out two more of my dreams: having the Backstreet Boys sing to me AND kissing Nick Carter.

I have so many emotions right now…!

Also, can we point out how awesome it is that Joey came to their show??

The Backstreet Boys have made a lot of headlines in the country world this week, announcing that they will be taking over Wrigley Field along with Florida Georgia Line in August, as well as performing with the country duo at this year’s ACM Awards.