[Listen] Tom Brady Creates A Meal Kit Service So We Can All Eat Like Him

March 9, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Wanna be in the best shape ever?! Tom Brady has created a meal kit service that can help you eat the cleanest of clean, like his entire family. However, his partnership with Purple Carrot, TB12 Performance meals will cost you $78 a week! The diet will loosely follow his VERY strict bizarre eating habits of No coffee/caffeine, No diary, No fruit, No white sugar, No White flour, No MSG, No nightshades aka NO tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms or eggplants and No Fungus. Would you be able to handle the diet?

 

