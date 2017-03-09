[Listen] Joe Manganiello Write His Wife A 40 Page Book To Say I Love You

Showbiz Shelly
Joe Manganiello is Mr. Romantic! Sofia Vergara is one lucky woman as she received a 40 paged book from her hubby on their one year anniversary. The books included the story on how he flew out to New Orleans to take her out on a date, he knew she was always the one! SOOO CUTE! Would you want your man to write you a book or too cheesy?
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
