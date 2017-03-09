TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

[Listen] Joe Manganiello Write His Wife A 40 Page Book To Say I Love You

March 9, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Joe Manganiello is Mr. Romantic! Sofia Vergara is one lucky woman as she received a 40 paged book from her hubby on their one year anniversary. The books included the story on how he flew out to New Orleans to take her out on a date, he knew she was always the one! SOOO CUTE! Would you want your man to write you a book or too cheesy?

