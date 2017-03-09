TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

Last Chance To Win Tickets To See Ariana Grande This Tuesday!

March 9, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman World Tour hits the United Center THIS TUESDAY!

We’ve got tickets to the show AND passes in to the Exclusive Soundcheck Dance Party Experience before the show on Saturday (3.11) between 10am + 3pm.  

Just listen for any Ariana Grande song to play between 10am-3pm to win your way in!   It’s that easy….when you hear an Ariana song call 312-591-9696, the 12th caller wins!

 

 

Your second chance to win tix to the show will be ALL DAY MONDAY (March 13th)

 

 

Contest Rules:

  • Tickets to be given away on-air on Saturday, March 11th and Monday, March 13th!
  • Must live in IL, IN or WI
  • One winner per household

 

 

