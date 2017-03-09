TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

Joe Jonas Interested In Making “Camp Rock 3” But Only If It’s R-Rated!

March 9, 2017 10:33 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Camp Rock, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas

Camp Rock 3 isn’t necessarily out of the question!

Joe Jonas admitted that he would be interested in filming a 3rd installment, but ONLY if it was R-Rated.

So much for airing on Disney Channel, right?

During an interview with Marie Claire, the DNCE frontman dresses an Instagram with Demi that he captioned “CR3?”

The post caused such a frenzy that Joe had to clear all the rumors up.

“If it made sense, sure,” he said about doing the third film. “For all of us — Demi, Nick [Jonas], it would be funny to do a spin on it. Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark. An adult film. Well, not an adult film. An R-rated film. We’ve joked around about the idea a couple times.”

 

 

