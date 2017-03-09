TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

Hostess Introducing Twinkies Capuccino For All Your Coffee Needs

March 9, 2017 10:57 AM By Lizzy Buczak
twinkies

If you wanted more Twinkies in your life, Hostess has granted your wish!

The company is introducing Twinkies Cappuccinos aka liquid calories!

Hostess partnered with Kerry Convenience, a company providing food and beverage to convenience stores.

The drink features a “combination of milk, sponge cake flavor, and a hint of coffee.”

For now the Cappuccino’s are only available in northeastern Sheetz locations but will be popping up in stores nationwide within the week.

Does this sound like something you’re definitely going to give a try?

 

