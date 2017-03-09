“Harry Potter” Actor Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash

Actor Jim Tavaré, who appeared in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban as Tom the Inkeeper, has been seriously injured in a head-on crash.

The actor is in intensive care after a crash left him with a broken neck, a punctured lung, 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones and breaks in his leg.

Thoughts are with #HarryPotter's #JimTavare, who is in intensive care. He portrayed The Leaky Cauldron's landlord: https://t.co/rADjMkFkHk pic.twitter.com/fJvGH9PIfZ — The Leaky Cauldron (@leaky) March 9, 2017

His wife, Laura, took to Facebook to give fans an update on his condition.

“This is Laura here,” she began the post. “Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head on collision.

“He’s currently in ICU intensive care. He has 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones, a punctured lung, multiple breaks in his right leg, and a broken neck. He’s had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery.”

“This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this,” she added.

Despite everything he’s gone through, he remains in high spirits, even flashing a thumbs up for the fans.

We’re keeping Jim in our thoughts and prayers and wishing him a speedy recovery!