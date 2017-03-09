Drake Rocked a Kanye Mask in Copenhagen

By Hayden Wright

Drake and Kanye West have a complicated relationship: On one hand, two of hip-hop’s most influential rappers keep trying to collaborate (remember the ill-fated “Pop Style?“). On the other, Kanye’s outbursts make it very hard. The pair serve as both peers and foils to one another: Drake’s focused, organized ascent to the top versus Kanye West’s peaks and valleys of creative, personal and public turmoil.

Related: Drake on Kanye’s Disses: ‘I Don’t Respect It At All’

Given the context, it’s sort of funny that Drake wore a fan-made Kanye mask during a recent show in Copenhagen, Denmark Tuesday night. The “Hotline Bling” rapper accepted the gift and made a quick joke about his new accessory.

“I got the Yeezy mask now,” Drake said in a fan video. “Ya’ll can’t f— with me tonight, now.”

Last night, Drake joined the Weeknd in London at the O2 Arena to perform some hits: “Fake Love,” “Energy” and “Jumpman.”

See the mask and watch some footage from the O2 Arena here: