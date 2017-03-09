Don’t Forget – We’re “Springing Forward” & Losing Sleep this Weekend

Not only are we losing sleep because of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this weekend, we’re also getting changing the clocks forward and losing an hour of sleep.

This weekend is Daylight Savings time. This means we’re springing forward and turning our clocks ONE HOUR AHEAD.

The change happens Sunday, March 12th at 2am.

If you watch the clock it will go right to 3am, skipping 2.

The change happens automatically on most computers, smartphones and electronic devices but you may have to change your car clock and other watches at home.

The good news is – we’ll have an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day, which will make it seem like we have so much more time.

The bad news – it will be darker for an hour in the morning making it harder to wake up on time for work.

And of course, we’re ONE STEP CLOSER to the first day of spring on Monday, March 20th!

Warm weather, open car windows, flip flops, picnics…. I can see it already!

So long winter!