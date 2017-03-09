Chance The Rapper Donates $10K More To 9 CPS Schools

Chance the Rapper is making it rain money on CPS!

Less than a week after donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools, the rapper announced that he’s giving $10K more to 9 schools.

The money will be donated to the following schools: Nathan S. Davis Elementary School; Mahalia Jackson Elementary School; Charles Carroll Elementary School; Roberto Clemente High School; Paul Robeson High School; Orr Academy High School; Hirsch Metropolitan High School; Benito Juarez Community Academy; and Fenger Academy High School, through his foundation, SocialWorks.

All 9 schools are part of promise from his foundation SocialWorks.

For every $100,000 they raise, $10,000 will be sent to one of the chosen school.

The first ever donation went to Chance’s home school, Westcott Elementary School, which is where he announced his huge donation last week.

The donation came on the heels of Chance’s “frustrating” meeting with Gov. Rauner.

Chance advised the governor to “do his job” referring to the $215 million budget gap.

I say, if politicians won’t invest in our youth, it’s a good thing we have hometown hero Chance.