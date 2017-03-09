Anderson .Paak Gives Sneak Peek of New Album

By Robyn Collins

Anderson .Paak is giving fans a glimpse into his creative process as he works on a new project in Hawaii.

In a short clip he posted on social media, viewers can see .Paak and a friend start to jam. The snippet is accompanied with the caption, “Working on the new album in Oahu for a week. (sorry no sxsw).”

In his Instagram post, .Paak shares, “Freedom means no fear. Being fearless and being able to express is freedom. When I’m on the drums that’s like freedom for me.”

He also talks about the spirituality of writing songs. “I feel I’m closer to God when I do music, so I feel like I can do extraordinary things.”

The multi-instrumentalist recently teamed up with Grammy winner Pharrell Williams to cover Thundercat’s “Them Changes” via Pharrell’s OTHERtone Radio Show.

The musician was also seen in the studio with Chance The Rapper.

In 2016, .Paak released Malibu and received his first Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album. He also dropped the NxWorries album Yes, Lawd! with producer Knxwledge.

There’s no official release date for the artist’s new album, but we’re glad to see there’s progress.

The rapper is performing Thursday (March 9) with his Free Nationals crew at Join The Republik in Honolulu.