10 Best Places To Get Authentic Irish Breakfast in Chicago This St. Patrick’s Day

If you’re looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a low-key way and not drinking copious amounts of green beer, we recommend indulging in an authentic Irish breakfast.

But what is a full Irish breakfast? The hearty meals usually consists of meat (bacon, sausages and black and white puddings), eggs, vegetables and potato fried in butter.

This is served with some Irish soda or brown bread, along with tea!

Here are some of the best restaurants serving up a little taste of Ireland.

1.Dunlays on the Square (3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647)

Dunlays breakfast comes with fried eggs, bacon, sausage, tomato, hash brows and even a pint of some fine Guinness for just $14.

2. Galway Arms (2442 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614)

The Lincoln Park pub serves up 2 eggs any style, Irish bacon, Irish sausage, black & white pudding, heinz baked beans, whole wheat toast, O’Brien potatoes and grilled tomato for $10.95 or $7.95 for a half order. Not to mention there’s craft beers, a solid list of Irish whiskey, and live music.

3. The Globe Pub (1934 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613)

Aside from all the soccer games and being the “best sports bar in the world”, The Globe Pub offers hometown goodies like shepherds pie, fish and chips, and breakfast that’s served all day long!

Breakfast is always flowing at the Lincoln Square pub and grill. Stop in for the breakfast and bangers and stay for the whiskey and music.

Located in River North, Kerryman serves contemporary Irish fare, including a scrumptious Irish breakfast consisting of Irish sausages, bacon, black and, white pudding, potatoes, tomato, eggs, beans, toast for just $15. Also recommended: The “Gaelic” Skillet.

The bistro gives traditional Irish food a modern flavor. The Irish breakfast featuring two eggs any style, banger, Irish bacon, black & white pudding, grilled tomato, mushroom, & baked beans remains untouched but can be paired with some unusual items like blood sausage.

7. Irish Times (8869 Burlington Ave, Brookfield, IL 60513)

Located near Brookfield Zoo, Irish Times features an extensive menu, which also features traditional fare. The Irish breakfast comes with Irish Sausages, Irish Bacon, Black and White Pudding, two eggs, fries, and grilled tomatoes served with homemade brown bread. You can also eat Guinness Beef Stew, Corned Beef & Cabbage, or some Fish and Chips.

8. Fado Irish Pub (100 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654)

It’s almost like you stepped from Chicago to Dublin. You can indulge in fish and chips with some delicious sauces including Guinness mayo before indulging in the traditional breakfast of two eggs, Irish sausages, rashers, black and white pudding, mushrooms, tomatoes, Guinness cheddar bread. Check out their full St. Patrick’s Day event schedule HERE!

9. McNamara’s (4328 W Irving Park Rd Chicago, IL 60641)

A fun Irish bar serving up traditional Irish breakfast consisting of two eggs, Irish bangers, rashers, black & white pudding, pan fried potatoes, baked beans, fired tomato, and Irish soda bread. Or opt for the Irish Mixed Grill or Bangers and Mash. You can’t go wrong.

10. D4 Irish Pub & Cafe (345 E Ohio StChicago, IL 60611)

The local hangout makes you feel like your in an authentic Irish bar, especially with the rare copy of The Book of Kells on display. They serve0both an Irish and American menu – the best of both worlds, but we wouldn’t skimp our on the modern favorites with an Irish flair.

Like the saying goes, “Eat breakfast like a King, lunch like a prince and dine like a pauper”