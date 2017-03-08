Well, Well – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Call off Divorce

Maybe there is hope for Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck after all.

People magazine reports that the actors have called off their drive.

“Jen has called off the divorce,” a source close to Garner tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

Now this doesn’t mean that they are “back together” but they are working on their rough patch before deciding to permanently call it quits.

Another source added, “There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

We’re suckers for a love story so this makes us truly happy. Wishing them all the best as they try to navigate this difficult time!