Video View: Wrigley Field Under Construction, One Month Before Opener

CHICAGO (CBS) — With just about a month to go before the Chicago Cubs’ home opener at Wrigley Field, the park remains in full construction mode.

Both inside and outside the park, crews are working hard to be ready for the first pitch on April 10.

Inside Wrigley, workers are moving the bullpens from foul territory to below the bleachers, adding new rows of seating in that area, replacing several rows of seating behind home plate, upgrading the visiting team’s batting tunnel and upgrading some concession stands.

See the video HERE!

Do you think it will be done in time?