U of I Officials Eyeing To Cancel “Unofficial” After Student Dies

U of I’s “Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day” might be officially canceled by staff.

The university chancellor has called to end the festivities once and for all following the death of an undergrad this weekend.

Jonathan Morales, a 23-year-old from the western suburbs of Franklin Park and junior majoring in communications, died of injuries suffered when he fell from a fourth floor balcony at an apartment neat the campus.

While the fall appears to be accidental, it marks the THIRD death that’s happened during the “Unofficial” holiday.

The celebration is a decade old tradition but currently only consists of students wearing green and binge-drinking all weekend as a way to kick-off spring break.

The Chancellor hopes to use the university’s “convening power” to rally community leaders to end the tradition before the next booze-induced accident.

With Unofficial coming to end, it does raise the question of whether other “unofficial” events at the school will also bite the dust namely, Barn Dance – a semi-annual event hosted by all sororities and fraternities of the campus.

During barn dance, students and visitors hop on busses that take them to a barn where there’s country music, hay rides and a lot of alcohol.