The “Cash Me Ousside” Girl Got a Serious Make-Under

Usually those rising to fame and stardom get make-overs but not Danielle Bregoli.

The Cash Me Ousside girl got a dramatic MAKE-UNDER and is actually looking more like a 13-year-old!

RELATED: You’ll Never Believe How Much The “Cash Me Ousside” Girl Is Getting Paid

Gone are the days of her hoop earrings and belly shirts.

In the new photoshoot, the teen is wearing a blush off-the-shoulder top with some boyfriend jeans and is laying in white bedding.

I been down so long it look like up to me / 📸 @liz01 💇🏻& makeup @wanthy 🖤 @jayboogie A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Other images include her wrapped in the white bedding.

Repost @Liz01 2017 🖤🖤@wanthy @jayboogie A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:47am PST

The provocative teen first gained national attention when she appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil with her mother, who was trying to tame her outrageous and disrespectful behavior.

If she stays on this path, maybe there’s hope after all?