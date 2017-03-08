The “Cash Me Ousside” Girl Got a Serious Make-Under

Usually those rising to fame and stardom get make-overs but not Danielle Bregoli.
The Cash Me Ousside girl got a dramatic MAKE-UNDER and is actually looking more like a 13-year-old!
Gone are the days of her hoop earrings and belly shirts.
In the new photoshoot, the teen is wearing a blush off-the-shoulder top with some boyfriend jeans and is laying in white bedding.
Other images include her wrapped in the white bedding.
The provocative teen first gained national attention when she appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil with her mother, who was trying to tame her outrageous and disrespectful behavior.
If she stays on this path, maybe there’s hope after all?