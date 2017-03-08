TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

The “Cash Me Ousside” Girl Got a Serious Make-Under

March 8, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: cash me ousside

Usually those rising to fame and stardom get make-overs but not Danielle Bregoli.

The Cash Me Ousside girl got a dramatic MAKE-UNDER and is actually looking more like a 13-year-old!

Gone are the days of her hoop earrings and belly shirts.

In the new photoshoot, the teen is wearing a blush off-the-shoulder top with some boyfriend jeans and is laying in white bedding.

I been down so long it look like up to me / 📸 @liz01 💇🏻& makeup @wanthy 🖤 @jayboogie

A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on

 

Other images include her wrapped in the white bedding.

Repost @Liz01 2017 🖤🖤@wanthy @jayboogie

A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on

 

The provocative teen first gained national attention when she appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil with her mother, who was trying to tame her outrageous and disrespectful behavior.

If she stays on this path, maybe there’s hope after all?

All you hoes need @fashionnova 💸

A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on

 

