Think Justin Bieber is a bad boy? Apparently he doesn’t even measure up the Backstreet Boys’ bad boy status.

Nick Carter spoke to Elle revealing that the Biebs “can’t even hold a candle” to what he and bandmates Howie, Brian, AJ and Kevin did, Justin

“There is some sh-t that AJ and I both did that I’m really glad that social media wasn’t around for,” Carter said.

Howie McLean agreed, adding, “We would have been like TMZ’s saving grace, bro. Just anything from me being drunk or irate at a club. Or me walking naked down the hallway in a hotel for no apparent reason… Just random stuff that never really got out.”

The guys of BSB also admit that they don’t think artists have it as hard as they did back in the 90s.

McLean continued, “But, the fame now—it’s like night and day. The other side of that which was different for us: Without social media, without YouTube, without instant access, we had to do everything grassroots. We had to do every interview, every radio show, every outlet. We had to go to every country—that was the only way to do it. There was no Instagram, or posting things on YouTube to get a record deal.”

McLean went on to point out One Direction who adamantly kept repeating that they aren’t a “boy band” like BSB or NSYNC because they don’t dance.

“But to be honest, to me, it’s not as entertaining. What we do is we truly entertain people. Music, staging, dancing, everything,” McLean said.

Carter believes all the boy band dancing and singing is really why they are still able to make a comeback and be relevant in the present.

“Whenever we hit the stage, we had to give a show that people would remember and that stood on its own,” he said.