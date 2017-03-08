TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

[Listen] Sticky Situations: The Secret Baby

March 8, 2017 8:00 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: B96, cheaters, Cheating, guys, love, love letters, notes, relationships, Sticky Situations, The J Show

Kayla says she’s been seeing weird signs making her think there is another woman. When the name pops up on the car headset she notices he’d never pick it up, but then she saw receipt for baby stuff! We get James to admit he bought baby stuff recently, but who is the father??

