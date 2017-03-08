Lil Yachty Gets His Own Flavors of Rap Snacks

By Robyn Collins

Lil Yachty made a delicious announcement Monday night, (Mar. 7). The rapper revealed that he’s getting his own Rap Snacks.

The artist’s post shows a picture of two brightly colored bags of Rap Snacks. Yachty is featured in the artwork, with the words, “Oowee Flaming Hot.” The snacks will come in Lil Yachty’s Hot Chilli Pepper and Lime and Lil Yachty’s Crunchy Curls. The shelf drop date for the treats hasn’t been revealed, but if the post is any indication, we won’t have to wait too long.

Just a few weeks ago, Fabolous revealed that he was getting a Rap Snacks flavor of his own, like Migos before him. The rapper’s “New York Deli Cheddar” flavor was the second release of the Rap Snacks’ 2017 brand relaunch.

Already in the collection, Romeo Miller’s Bar-B-Quin with My Honey, Migos’ Sour Cream with a Dab of Ranch, Fetty Wap’s Honey Jalapeño, and Lil Boosie’s Louisiana Heat.

Rap Snack can be ordered online from Amazon.