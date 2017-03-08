Is that Lady Gaga on RuPaul’s ‘Drag Race?’

By Robyn Collins

Lady Gaga is going to be on the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and a clip from the show has been posted on social media. The snippet depicts the pop star disguised a drag queen in front of a group of contestants, who are posing as her.

The Season 9 premier is scheduled to air on March 24. A spokesman for the show confirmed Gaga’s involvement, reports NME.

The source added they would “unveil a court of cut-throat Queens each competing to snatch the crown and strut away with a $100,000 cash prize and the coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.”