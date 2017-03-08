Kastuji Tanabe’s King Crab Tacos And Top Chef Experience

Top Chef contestant Katsuji Tanabe is definitely known for his fiery personality but more so for his awesome cooking skills. Chef Tanabe stopped by B96’s Culinary Kitchen to not only fill the bellies of J, Shelly & Gabe with some amazing King Crab Tacos but also to talk about his new restaurant Barrio opening this spring in Chicago.

Barrio is a Japanese/Mexican fusion restaurant where patrons will be able to enjoy some classic dishes with a unique twist. Bon Appetite!

Find more videos and recopies at culinarykitchenchicago.com