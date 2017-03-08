HGTV Planning “Flip or Flop” Spinoff in Chicago

We’ve always wanted a “Flip or Flop” Chicago edition!

HGTV is expanding its franchise into five different cities, including the Windy one.

The spinoff will be titled “Chicago Flippers” and feature husband and wife duo Mark and Liz Perez.

The Perez’s take on distressed Chicago-area homes deemed to “risky” to fix.

So far, one episode of the series is available on HGTV’s website.

Other cities getting a spinoff include Las Vegas, Atlanta, Texas and Nashville.

The OG “Flip or Flop” stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa, who recently made headlines when they announces their divorce.