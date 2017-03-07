TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ariana Grande & John Legend | Chance the Rapper

Taco Bell Introduces New $1 Menu!

March 7, 2017 10:19 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Taco Bell

It’s always a good day when Taco Bell releases a new menu.

This time though, it’s even better because all the items will only set you back $1!

The chain’s new menu features “Stackers” which are basically folded quesadilla’s with multiple layers.

They come in 3 options – Warm Nacho Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef and 3 Melty Cheeses.

Those who need a little more fuel can opt for a $5 Stacker box which is also loaded with Doritos Locos Taco, a crunchy taco and a medium drink.

So far, the menu has been spotted in Alabama.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live