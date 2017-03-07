Taco Bell Introduces New $1 Menu!

It’s always a good day when Taco Bell releases a new menu.

This time though, it’s even better because all the items will only set you back $1!

The chain’s new menu features “Stackers” which are basically folded quesadilla’s with multiple layers.

They come in 3 options – Warm Nacho Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef and 3 Melty Cheeses.

Those who need a little more fuel can opt for a $5 Stacker box which is also loaded with Doritos Locos Taco, a crunchy taco and a medium drink.

So far, the menu has been spotted in Alabama.