Starbucks Now Selling Coffee In Trendy Mason Jars

Not even Starbucks is safe from the mason jar trend.

The coffee giant introduced the glass to the Asian Market in Singapore in order to promote their Cold Brew coffee.

The jars are obviously marked with the brand’s logo and even feature a screw top lid to prevent accidental spillage.

The glasses are also more environmentally friendly as they replace the disposable paper cups.

Jars are available for $8.90 or $5.90 with a cold brew purchase.

For now, the jars will not be sold in America but maybe if we ask kindly, they’ll reconsider?