New Kids on the Block Announce ‘Thankful’ EP

By Amanda Wicks

New Kids on the Block are back in a big way this year. Besides announcing a major tour with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, the group will be releasing their new EP Thankful.

The five-track EP will be available on May 12th, the same night the guys kick off their tour in Columbus, Ohio. Fans who pre-order the album will receive an instant download of “One More Night.” In their first single, they beg to spend one more night with the woman they love. The group debuted the song on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday (March 6th).

New Kids on the Block released their last album TEN in 2013. Check out the tracklist and single “One More Night” below.