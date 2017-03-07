TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ariana Grande & John Legend | Chance the Rapper

LOOK – First Pics From The “Will & Grace” Revival Set

March 7, 2017 1:04 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Will & Grace

Oh honey, we’re getting our first look at the Will & Grace revival we’re all just dying for!

For the first time since NBC announced the reboot, we’re seeing our favorite foursome – Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes – altogether again as Will, Grace, Karen and Jack.

The cast reunited to shoot some promo for the new season, which as we announced, will feature 10 episodes during the during the 2017-2018 TV season.

Check out some of the first pics from set – it’s like nothing has changed… not even Karen’s hair!

 

 

 

 

 

