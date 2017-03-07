TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ariana Grande & John Legend | Chance the Rapper

[Listen] Radio Perez: Will JLo Get Back Together With Marc Anthony?

March 7, 2017 5:30 AM By Perez Hilton
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, Hollywood, news, Perez Hilton, Radio Perez, reports, Scandal

JLo says she will NEVER get back together with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. She says there IS a reason why they are NOT together, but she glided past what that reason was. She continued to say they’re good friends and great parents.

 

