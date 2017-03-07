Lily’s “Princess Diaries” Cable Show ‘Shut Up and Listen’ Is Being Turned Into a Real Podcast

If you watched The Princess Diaries, you were probably a fan of Lily Moscovitz because she was total trendsetter and girl of the digital age. (She needed something since her best friend was the Princess of Genovia….!)

Even before it was cool, Lily had her own cable TV show called Shut Up and Listen, where she spoke her mind and aired her grievances.

Now she’s taking it a step further and turning it into a real podcast!

The podcast will come from Heather Matarazzo, who played Lily, in the film.

No word yet on what Shut Up and Listen will cover but regardless, we’ll be tuning in… especially if she’s going to give us some details about the possible Princess Diaries 3 movie!

Hopefully so does Mia, Queen, Princess, don’t really remember, of Genovia.

The "Shut Up & Listen" podcast is coming so soon! Just recorded another episode last night! It's gonna be amazing. https://t.co/erKMhsCnD7 — Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) March 2, 2017

Before the podcast gets up and running, Heather said she needs to raise her goal of $5,000.

Also on the table – finishing two scripts and putting them in production.