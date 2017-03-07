TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ariana Grande & John Legend | Chance the Rapper

Life Is Complete: Starburst Announces It Will Release An ‘All Pink’ Bag Of The Delicious Candy!

March 7, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: starburst

Just when you thought your day couldn’t get any better: Starbursts releases the latest and greatest news!

As we all know, the pink Starburst is the best Starbursts, which is why the candy company has announced they will release a limited-edition bag of just the pink flavored fun.

“We’ve heard our fans plea for more pink Starbursts, and we’re giving them what they want,” a rep said for Starburst according to AOL. “For the first time ever, Starburst is launching Starburst All Pink so people can enjoy not just one or two, but a whole pack full of their favorite flavor,”

The reason for this creation: they listened to their fans on social media!

“On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated ‘like a Pink Starburst.”

Read more HERE! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live