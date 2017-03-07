Life Is Complete: Starburst Announces It Will Release An ‘All Pink’ Bag Of The Delicious Candy!

Just when you thought your day couldn’t get any better: Starbursts releases the latest and greatest news!

As we all know, the pink Starburst is the best Starbursts, which is why the candy company has announced they will release a limited-edition bag of just the pink flavored fun.

“We’ve heard our fans plea for more pink Starbursts, and we’re giving them what they want,” a rep said for Starburst according to AOL. “For the first time ever, Starburst is launching Starburst All Pink so people can enjoy not just one or two, but a whole pack full of their favorite flavor,”

The reason for this creation: they listened to their fans on social media!

“On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated ‘like a Pink Starburst.”

