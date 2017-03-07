TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ariana Grande & John Legend | Chance the Rapper

Happy National Pancake Day – IHOP Is Giving Away Free Pancakes!

March 7, 2017 9:41 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: IHOP, pancakes

Today is National Pancake Day… yum!

In honor of this delicious holiday, IHOP is giving out stacks of flapjacks from 7AM to 7PM! Certain locations offering extended hours till 10pm!

Last year during National Pancake Day, a total of 6 million free pancakes were served!

There is a catch however – in return for the free pancakes, the restaurant wants customers to donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals or other local charities.

The tradition started about 10 years ago and since then, IHOP has raised more than $24 million dollars. They hope to raise $3.5 million this year.

To find locations or donate online, click HERE!

Someone pass the syrup!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live