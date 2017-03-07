Happy National Pancake Day – IHOP Is Giving Away Free Pancakes!

Today is National Pancake Day… yum!

In honor of this delicious holiday, IHOP is giving out stacks of flapjacks from 7AM to 7PM! Certain locations offering extended hours till 10pm!

Last year during National Pancake Day, a total of 6 million free pancakes were served!

There is a catch however – in return for the free pancakes, the restaurant wants customers to donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals or other local charities.

The tradition started about 10 years ago and since then, IHOP has raised more than $24 million dollars. They hope to raise $3.5 million this year.

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK! National Pancake Day® is 3/7/17. 1 Free Short Stack. Dine-in. Participation & hours varies https://t.co/U6W5sUR8wR — IHOP (@IHOP) March 7, 2017

To find locations or donate online, click HERE!

Someone pass the syrup!