Guide To St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations In Chicago

This year, St. Patty’s Day fall on a Friday, March 17th. Per usual, the celebrations will be out of control. The Chicago River will be dyed green and lined with dunk sporting their Chi-Rish shamrock shirts, green beads and party hats.

The parades always fall the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day so here’s the details:

Downtown Chicago parade starts at noon at Balbo and Columbus.

The South Side Irish Parade is this Sunday at noon at 103rd and Western.

The Northwest Side Parade kicks off at noon at Onahan School (6634 W. Raven St.) Stay for an after-party from 1:00-5:00

You like how there on separate days so we get in an entire weekend of debauchery?!

Don’t want to be caught up in the parade madness? There is much more to do throughout the next week.

The B96 Bowling Ball Brunch is Saturday at 10 Pin Bowling, River North.

The Irish American Heritage Center holds the biggest family entertainment event Saturday 12-12. The event continues next Friday, March 17th.

The Shamrock Bar Crawl is Saturday 8am in Wrigleyville.

Gaelic Storm is live at House Of Blues this Friday & Saturday. They are the famous chart-topping, multi-national Celtic band.

Lectric Leprechaun is Wednesday, March 15th at The Aragon Ballroom. It’s a huge EDM festival with Steve Aoki, Cash Cash, Krewells and Grandtheft.

Get every single last St. Patrick’s Day event in Chicago HERE.