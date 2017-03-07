Everything You Need To Know About Green Beer, Including How To Make It

Green beer is a staple of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago.
What you didn’t know is that green beer has a history that dates back to 1914!
Here are a few fun facts about green beer that might come in handy at the bar.
- It is assumed to have been created by Dr. Thomas Curtin, a corner’s physician and eye surgeon. He colored beer green for the first time in the Bronx in 1914.
- Alcohol and Temperance in Modern History says the custom is known as “drowning the shamrock.” Drinkers really added green shamrock’s to their drinks to celebrate.
- While the beer is green, the best beer is made from BLUE food coloring. Why? It balances a beer’s natural yellowish hue to give you the perfect green!
- Some beers like Dogfish Head experimented with adding spirulina, a blue-green algae, to achieve the color. So healthy beer right?
Want to make your own and avoid all the crowds at the bars?
You’ll only need 3 things – beer, a glass and green food coloring.
Directions:
- Put 3-5 drops of green food coloring in a pint glass.
- If you’re using food coloring in the little squeeze bottles, the green is the best option as the blue makes it more turquoise.
- Grab a light colored beer like a pilsner or pale ale and slowly pour it into the glass.
- For a brighter more vibrant color, add a few drops of coloring in after you pour the beer in.
- Serve it up solo or with some delicious Irish snack!