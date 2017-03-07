TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ariana Grande & John Legend | Chance the Rapper

Best Irish Beers You Should Drink This St. Patty’s Day

March 7, 2017 10:32 AM By Lizzy Buczak
One of the best ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is to drink Irish beer. (We’re not necessarily talking about the green stuff but it is an option!)

Ireland is home to many delicious stouts, ales and lagers, not only Guinness.

Here’s a list of Irish beers we recommend for your  St. Patty’s Day turn up!

  1. Murphy’s Irish Stout
  2. O’Hara’s Irish Wheat
  3. Smithwick’s Irish Ale
  4. Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale
  5. Murphy’s Irish Red
  6. Harp Lager
  7. Crabbie’s Ginger Beer
  8. The Porterhouse Brewing Co. Oyster Stout
  9. Rascal’s Ginger Porter
  10. Eight Degree’s Brewing: The Full Irish
