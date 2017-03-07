Best Irish Beers You Should Drink This St. Patty’s Day

One of the best ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is to drink Irish beer. (We’re not necessarily talking about the green stuff but it is an option!)
Ireland is home to many delicious stouts, ales and lagers, not only Guinness.
Here’s a list of Irish beers we recommend for your St. Patty’s Day turn up!
- Murphy’s Irish Stout
- O’Hara’s Irish Wheat
- Smithwick’s Irish Ale
- Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale
- Murphy’s Irish Red
- Harp Lager
- Crabbie’s Ginger Beer
- The Porterhouse Brewing Co. Oyster Stout
- Rascal’s Ginger Porter
- Eight Degree’s Brewing: The Full Irish