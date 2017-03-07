TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | DWTS Lineup Dax Shepard Polar Plunge

B96 Cares! Did You Know That Dental Sealants Prevent Cavities?

March 7, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: cavities, children, dental sealants, dentists, health, parents, schools, teeth, treatment

A dental sealant is a thin coating that’s painted on teeth.

It’s a quick, easy, and painless way to help prevent cavities in children.

They can be applied in dental offices or using portable dental equipment in community settings, like schools.

Although the number of children in the U.S. with sealants has increased over time, low-income children are 20 percent less likely to have sealants and twice as likely to have untreated cavities than higher-income children.

Applying sealants in schools for low-income children could save millions in dental treatment costs. B96 Cares!

