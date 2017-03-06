TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | DWTS Lineup Dax Shepard Polar Plunge

Whoa! Demi Lovato, Ashley Tisdale and Avril Lavigne Are Collaborating on a Song Together

March 6, 2017 3:52 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Ashley Tisdale, Avril Lavigne, Demi Lovato

Avril Lavigne has moved on from Sk8er Boi’s to “Trophy Boy’s”.

Are you ready for this incredible news? Not only are we getting new music from Avril but she’s collaborating with DEMI LOVATO and ASHLEY TISDALE on a song.

Yes 3 musical queens on one track together!

The song is for the new movie Charming, about 3 fairy tale princesses who find themselves engaged to the same prince. Ugh, awkward.

Tisdale announced to song on Snapchat using the adorable bunny filter.

No other info has been disclosed but just know, it will be epic.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live