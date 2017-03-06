Whoa! Demi Lovato, Ashley Tisdale and Avril Lavigne Are Collaborating on a Song Together

Avril Lavigne has moved on from Sk8er Boi’s to “Trophy Boy’s”.

Are you ready for this incredible news? Not only are we getting new music from Avril but she’s collaborating with DEMI LOVATO and ASHLEY TISDALE on a song.

Yes 3 musical queens on one track together!

The song is for the new movie Charming, about 3 fairy tale princesses who find themselves engaged to the same prince. Ugh, awkward.

Ashley Tisdale via her Snapchat (ashleymtisdale) talking about "Trophy Boy", a song from Charming sung by her, Demi and Avril Lavigne pic.twitter.com/ySRUxf6DaU — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) March 1, 2017

Tisdale announced to song on Snapchat using the adorable bunny filter.

No other info has been disclosed but just know, it will be epic.