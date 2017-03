CHICAGO (CBS) — You may soon be able to see hockey in Grant Park.

Well, roller hockey that is.

A hockey league that played on a patch of asphalt in North Avenue Beach for roughly 20 years may be coming to Grant Park at the old roller park around 8th and Columbus Drive.

DNA Info says a league organizer says former Blackhawk Brandon Saad used to play on a team, and that Hawk Duncan Keith played in one game.

