Mr. T Visits Humboldt Park Dance Studio Before “Dancing With the Stars”

March 6, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: DWTS, Mr T

Mr. T put the T in Humboldt Park this week.

The retired professional wrestler visited the Duet Dance Studio to prep for his upcoming appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

Mr. T was joined by dance partner and professional dancer Kym Johnson.

Were they warming up? Rehearsing? Will their first dance be inspired by Chicago?

We don’t know if they got some dance time in but hopefully they showed him some moves!

With all this practice, we pity those other contestants! 

The new season premieres March 20th on ABC.

 

