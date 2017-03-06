‘LA LA LAND IN CONCERT’ Debuting This Spring!

La La Land fans, get excited.

Lionsgate announced today (Monday, March 6th) the world premiereof LA LA LAND IN CONCERT: A LIVE-TO-FILM CELEBRATION will kick off this May in Hollywood.

The live-to-film celebration will include Composer Justin Hurwitz conduct a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir, and Jazz ensemble, featuring music from the movie!

“For me, one of the most thrilling and fulfilling parts of making LA LA LAND was scoring the film to a live orchestra,” LA LA LAND director Damien Chazelle said of the upcoming show, “a hundred phenomenal local musicians playing in real-time to the Technicolor images, bringing Justin’s compositions to vivid life. I couldn’t be more excited to share that experience with audiences this summer, let alone in a setting as epic and as quintessentially ‘LA’ as the Hollywood Bowl.”

