Good News – We Might Be Getting More “Gilmore Girls” Episodes!

March 6, 2017 12:00 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: gilmore girls

Where Netflix leads, we will follow, especially if it’s back to Stars Hollow.

If you wanted more Gilmore Girls after that incredible revival, you might be in luck!

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told the U.K Press Association that Netflix “loved” the success of the Gilmore Girls revival.

So much that it’s considering creating more episodes.

”The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that,” he said, according to the outlet.

The talks are “preliminary” for now but that it isn’t out of the question and the actors seem to be for it.

When E! asked Lauren Graham about more episodes she gave the open-ended, “You know the final four words, what do you think?”

We think there’s definitely a lot of story yet to tell… especially with the addition of a new Gilmore.

