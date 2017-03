It has been strong rumor for months but now we have 100% confirmation from Adele herself! She is indeed a married woman.

She casually dropped the news while chatting with the audience at her show in Australia. She was discussing her song, “Someone Like You,” which describes her feelings following a breakup. She told the crowd that she’s “addicted” to the “feeling when you first fall for someone.” She says she can’t have that feeling because she’s “married now.”