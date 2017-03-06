Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Struggle With Postpartum Depression

Chrissy Teigen opened up about her battle with postpartum depression for the first time in Glamour magazine.

In the issue, the model and TV hostess talked about her experience with the condition, which she discovered after giving birth the her daughter Luna.

“When I wasn’t in the studio, I never left the house,” Teigen wrote. “I mean, never. Not even a tiptoe outside. I’d ask people who came inside why they were wet. Was it raining? How would I know — I had every shade closed. Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed.”

“John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row,” Teigen added. “I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying.”

Other symptoms included being irritable, losing her appetite and not having the energy to leave the house.

“One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people,” she added. “I would be in my dressing room, sitting in a robe, getting hair and makeup done, and a crew member would knock on the door and ask, ‘Chrissy, do you know the lyrics to this song?’ And I would lose it. Or ‘Chrissy, do you like these cat ears, or these panda hands?’ And I’d be like: ‘Whatever you want. I don’t care.’ They would leave. My eyes would well up, and I would burst into tears.

She admits that at first, she couldn’t figure out what was wrong with her but the symptoms were all there and eventually she was diagnosed with postpartum by her doctor.

“I got my diagnosis: postpartum depression and anxiety. The anxiety explains some of my physical symptoms,” she said.

Teigen revealed that she never thought it would happen to her but postpartum does not discriminate.

“I also just didn’t think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum depression does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s just part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do.”

She decided to open up to encourage other mothers to speak up and get the help they need.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that one in nine women are affected by postpartum.

Treatments include counseling, antidepressants, or hormone therapy.