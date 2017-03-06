Chris Brown Addicted To WHAT Drugs?

Chris Brown’s inner circle is trying to get him to rehab. They say he is addicted to a laundry list of drugs.

Billboard Magazine reported he uses cocaine, Xanax, molly, weed and lean on a regular basis. WOW!!! That is a lot of drugs in the system.

A Billboard source also said “I got to say with all my heart, he’s dancing with death.”

Chris denies the claims. Well, it’s not like anyone would actually admit to all that, right?

We would like to believe it’s not true but….

We hope he his mind, body and soul are on the right track.