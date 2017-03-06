Chance The Rapper Blasts Governor, Brings His Own Plan To Save Chicago Schools

Chicago’s own Chance The Rapper is using his fame power for good. He scored a meeting with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner to talk about the failing Chicago school system and funding.

Chance appeared visibly frustrated while speaking with reporters following the 30-minute meeting. He said the governor was “vague and asked me where I thought the $215 million was supposed to come from.” Chance told Rauner to “Take our kids off the table.”

After feeling like he go a dead end, Chance has come up with his own plan to save Chicago schools. He plans to bring this to the table at a 2pm press conference at Wescott Elementary School, 409 W. 80th St. in Chicago.

It will live stream on Chance’s Instagram. He will be making a major announcement about his efforts to support Chicago Public Schools.