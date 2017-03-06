“A Day Without a Woman” Protest Happening This Week

Grassroots feminist organizers have declared March 8, 2017 as “Day Without a Woman.”

The one-day strike that’s planned will fittingly coincide with International Women’s Day.

So what’s the 4-1-1?

The strike has been inspired by recent mass mobilization by women in different countries – Argentina, where women protested against gender violence and Poland, where women pushed back against the propsed abortion ban… and WON!

Those countries reached out to activists in South Korea, Russia, Argentina, Ireland, Israel and Italy and created one massive world-wide event titled “International Women’s Strike.”

In the US, organizers have created A Day Without a Woman, which requires you to imagine what a world without women would be like.

The event spotlights women’s economic power and value and all their contributions to society.

Women in the US compromise nearly half of the work force yet often times are only paid $.83 to the man’s dollar.

They also face gender discrimination, sexual harassment and job insecurities.

On 1/21, we marched. On 3/8, we strike! Join us for a #DayWithoutAWoman. (Thank you to @dreamonhero1 for this awesome #WomensMarch film) pic.twitter.com/SnvSxhdmkn — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 3, 2017

So the concept is simple – if you can, take the day off from paid and unpaid labor and fight for reproductive justice for women, labor rights and an end to gender violence.

Women are also being asked to avoid shopping in stores and online, except in local small businesses and women-owned companies supporting the cause.

They are also being urged to wear red. Men are also being asked to participate.

As of now, 35 countries are participating, including the United States, which also held a Women’s March against Donald Trump earlier this year.