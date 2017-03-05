TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | DWTS Lineup Dax Shepard Polar Plunge

TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Ed Sheeran’s Bestie Replaces Him At #1

March 5, 2017 8:59 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: b96 top 20 countdown, bestie, dance music, ed shearan, EDM, hip hop music, i don't wanna live forever, most popular songs in chicago, pop music, rap music, rock music, sexy, shape of you, Taylor Swift, zayn

After 3 weeks at #1, Ed Sheeran ‘Shape of You’ slips back to #2. He is replaced by one of his besties Taylor Swift! Her song with Zayn, ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ is the most popular in Chicago this week.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Green Light – Lorde

19. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

18. Scared To Be Lonely – Martin Garix – Due Lipa

17. Closer – The Chainsmokers & Halsey

16. Issues – Julie Michaels

15. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

14. Down – Marian Hill

13. Everyday – Ariana Grande & Future

12. Love On The Brain – Rihanna

11. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 & Kendrick Lamar

10. Bad Things – MGK & Camilia Cabello

9. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

8. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry

7. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future

6. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul

5. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd

4. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

3. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren

2. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

  1. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift
