TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Ed Sheeran’s Bestie Replaces Him At #1

After 3 weeks at #1, Ed Sheeran ‘Shape of You’ slips back to #2. He is replaced by one of his besties Taylor Swift! Her song with Zayn, ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ is the most popular in Chicago this week.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Green Light – Lorde
19. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
18. Scared To Be Lonely – Martin Garix – Due Lipa
17. Closer – The Chainsmokers & Halsey
16. Issues – Julie Michaels
15. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
14. Down – Marian Hill
13. Everyday – Ariana Grande & Future
12. Love On The Brain – Rihanna
11. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 & Kendrick Lamar
10. Bad Things – MGK & Camilia Cabello
9. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
8. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry
7. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future
6. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul
5. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd
4. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
3. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren
2. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
- I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift